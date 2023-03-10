Three years after she was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” for making a racially motivated police report, Kristen Doute is making a comeback.

On March 10, Bravo shared a photo of Doute with the caption, "Spotted: Kristen Doute filming for this season of #PumpRules."

The show recently picked up production for its 10th season once again. Her arrival comes as a cheating scandal involving cast members Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss brews.

On March 3, Sandoval and longtime girlfriend and co-star Madix broke up amid allegations he had cheated on her with co-star Leviss. Both Sandoval and Leviss have since issued apologies.

Sandoval and Madix met and began dating in 2013, the year the Bravo show — which follows the staff of former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants — premiered.

Note that Sandoval was in a relationship with Doute when the show first started. Doute admitted she was unfaithful in that relationship during the "Vanderpump Rules" Season Two reunion.

Leviss joined the cast in Season Five in 2016 as cast member James Kennedy's girlfriend; they got engaged in 2021 and split up a few months later.

Amid the cheating scandal, Doute shared her support for Madix with a March 3 video shared with Madix and posted to her Instagram feed, along with other cast members.

“I stan Ariana. This is in real-time,” Doute said in the video before giving Madix a kiss. “I love you more than anything in the whole wide world, and I’ll kill people for you.”

Bravo has confirmed with TODAY.com that Doute filmed for the 10th season, though details on how involved she will be in production moving forward remain scarce.

Doute became a season regular on “Vanderpump” back when it first aired in 2013 and appeared in over 160 episodes.

The early seasons of the series dabbled in her relationship with Sandoval, whom she’d been romantically involved with starting in 2008. During the series, both Doute and Sandoval admitted to cheating on one another.

In 2020, Doute and co-star Sassi Schroeder was fired from the series amid claims from former fellow co-star Faith Stowers.

During an Instagram Live chat in June 2020, Stowers said Schroeder and Doute reported her to the police in 2018 after reading a Daily Mail article about a Black woman wanted for theft. "They called the cops and said it was me," Stowers said. It was not her.

Schroeder confirmed the incident during an appearance on the 2018 podcast "B---h Bible." Schroeder said, “We are like, we just solved a f---ing a crime."

Doute apologized for her actions in a statement issued to her Instagram, which has since been removed.