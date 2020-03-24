Kristen Bell shares cute photo of her 5-year-old's attempt to end coronavirus

Researchers around the globe are hard at work attempting to develop a vaccine that could stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic — including one tiny researcher in Los Angeles, whose credentials are questionable at best.

But what this 5-year-old lacks in actual medical knowledge, she more than makes up for in enthusiasm.

And while that may not do anything about the outbreak, it’s already brought a big dose of joy to mom Kristen Bell.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

On Monday night, the “Frozen II” star took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of daughter Delta holding up a syringe filled with hope.

“Well folks, shes done it,” the 39-year-old wrote in the caption. “Dont get me wrong, she has more trials to do to assure its efficacy- but my 5 yr old just came into my bedroom with a vial full of colored water and told me ‘i just made the vaccine for coronavirus!’”

In the pic, Delta, whose face is obscured by a heart-eyes emoji, proudly displays the results of her green food coloring experiment.

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

Of course, this isn’t the tyke’s first action to help out during the outbreak.

Just last week, Delta and her 6-year-old sister, Lincoln, worked with mom to make an inspiring sign while hunkered down at home, revealing that they’re “going to flatten the curve!”

And that’s not all.

Days later, both girls worked with Bell again, this time on a dance routine meant to entertain dad Dax Shepard from outside his current crash pad, since the actor had been traveling recently and needed to quarantine away from his children.

The clip that Bell shared allowed the kids to bring smiles far beyond their own family unit.