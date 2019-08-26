While most fans of Disney's "Frozen" have to tide themselves over with teasers and trailers until the sequel to the frosty animated feature hits theaters in November, there are two tiny enthusiasts who don't have to wait at all to find out the plot that's headed to the big screen.

According Kristen Bell, her and Dax Shepard's daughters, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4, already know "everything" about the blockbuster-to-be.

And, unfortunately, the girls aren't sharing those spoilers with the rest of us.

"I did explain to my kids that they can't talk about it," Bell told E! News at Disney's recent D23 Expo.

The 39-year-old actress voices Princess Anna of Arendelle in the beloved franchise, and as such, it was only natural that her daughters would hear some of her at-home preparation.

"I was singing the songs to them very early on and thank God some of their words are still muddled when they're singing, which has saved me a couple times when they've gone full voice with a new hit from 'Frozen 2' in the middle of the living room. I'm like, 'Oh, oh, don't!' I had to explain to them they couldn't really talk about it. This had to be a secret."

She did not, however, have to explain everything about the upcoming story line to them. But she decided to do that just the same!

Who are the unfamiliar characters who make brief appearances in the trailers? What's up with the dark and mysterious adventure Elsa sets out on? Why is Anna holding Kristoff's blade and seen slashing at some unknown menace?

Lincoln and Delta know.

"I have told them the entire plot line," Bell continued. "They know everything; they know all the new characters; they know all the new songs."

"Frozen 2" will feature the voices of returning cast members Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad. Walt Disney Animation Studios

And while the tykes didn't have to sign a non-disclosure agreement after learning those top-secret details, they're aware that there are consequences if they share them with anyone else.

Or as mom put it, "They know they're gonna get big-time busted if they tell anyone."

So if you want to find out what happens in "Frozen 2," you'll have to see for yourself when it opens nationwide on Nov. 22.