Kristen Bell reveals 1st impression of husband Dax Shepard: 'This guy can talk'

Kristen Bell remembers the first time she met Dax Shepard like it was yesterday.

"The producer of 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall,' Shauna Robertson — who's Judd Apatow's previous producing partner — had a birthday dinner, like, 10 people, maybe less, at a sushi restaurant," Bell, 39, revealed during a Sunday Sitdown chat with Willie Geist airing this weekend.

"I had just gotten out of a long term relationship, like, two months prior. And in retrospect, I realize (Shepard) had just gotten out of a long relationship," she recalled of the evening, which took place in 2007.

The future couple ended up sitting at the same table.

"The only thing I remember is that he talked so much," Bell shared, laughing. "I was like, 'This guy can talk.' And then I didn't know who he was. I'm like, 'Maybe is that one of the guys from 'Jackass' or something?'"

Bell recalled that there were "no sparks whatsoever" when she first met future husband Dax Shepard. That changed two weeks later when they crossed paths a second time. Mike Smith / TODAY

Shepard, she shared, recalls one hilarious detail of the pair's first conversation.

"He remembers, 'You were telling a really intense story about a deal you had gotten at Target,' Bell said, amused. "And I was like, 'That sounds like it's on brand.'"

"And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever," the "Frozen 2" star added.

Luckily, that changed weeks later when the pair crossed paths a second time.

"Two weeks later, we both met at a hockey game. We are both from Detroit and Red Wings fans. And we saw each other at the hockey game. Started to flirt. Left. And then a day after that I get a text that says, 'Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?' And I was like, 'Excuse me? You sound stimulating,'" she recalled.

When Geist pointed out that the comedian's ploy could have backfired, the "Good Place" star agreed.

"For sure. But he's bold ... He knows what he's doing," she said, adding that she was charmed by Shepard's sense of humor.

"That was my kind of person. I was like, 'Okay, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies," she said.

It wasn't long before Cupid's arrow struck, revealed Bell, who wed Shepard in October 2013 and shares two adorable daughters with him.

"I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me," she gushed.

