Kristen Bell 'literally saved' Josh Gad's family from Hurricane Irma

Most of us might expect a co-worker to, say, cover for us if we're running late. But this week, actress Kristen Bell went above and beyond, helping "Frozen" co-star Josh Gad's family stay safe through Hurricane Irma.

The deadly storm is set to slam the Florida coast early Sunday morning, and many — including Bell, 37 — are unable to evacuate. When Gad's family found themselves stranded in Orlando on Friday, Bell stepped in to help them snag a room in her hotel.

Gad couldn't exactly return the favor, but the "Beauty and the Beast" actor did the next best thing: He thanked Bell effusively on multiple social media platforms.

No joke. @IMKristenBell just literally saved my parents, my brothers and entire family from #HurricaineIrma - you are an angel. I adore you. pic.twitter.com/XGWuOCjonB — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 9, 2017

"No joke. @IMKristenBell just literally saved my parents, my brothers and entire family from #HurricaineIrma," Gad tweeted, including a selfie of Bell with his parents. "You are an angel. I adore you."

On Instagram, we got a few more details about how said saving went down.

"When (my parents) were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew," wrote Gad, 36. "They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above."

Bell, who wrote on Friday about the strong sense of community she had experienced in Orlando, was surely happy to lend a hand.

"Here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping,” she captioned her own hurricane prep photo. Sounds like she's definitely walking the walk!

Stay safe, Florida — and thanks for leading by example, Kristen!