Kristen Bell has important news about 'Frozen 2' for Ellen DeGeneres

There's a "Frozen" sequel coming our way, and we've got chills just thinking about it!

But we've got more than that, thanks to Kristen Bell, who voices Princess Anna, and who teased just a little bit while on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday.

"I have recorded the movie," she told DeGeneres. "There will be edits before it's finished. I know the songs, I know the story — it's very good!"

We would expect nothing less.

The original film was released in 2013 and became a cultural phenomenon, earning over $1.2 billion around the world. It also gave us the amazing song "Let It Go," sung by Idina Menzel as Princess Elsa.

And there's now a version of "Frozen" on Broadway in New York City!

Josh Gad (who voices Olaf) gave us an insight into the voice recording last year when he posted a photo from the studio:

But you're gonna have to chill if you can't wait for the sequel, which won't be here until 2019.

