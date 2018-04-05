Kristen Bell has important news about 'Frozen 2' for Ellen DeGeneres

There's a "Frozen" sequel coming our way, and we've got chills just thinking about it!
But we've got more than that, thanks to Kristen Bell, who voices Princess Anna, and who teased just a little bit while on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday.
"I have recorded the movie," she told DeGeneres. "There will be edits before it's finished. I know the songs, I know the story — it's very good!"
We would expect nothing less.
The original film was released in 2013 and became a cultural phenomenon, earning over $1.2 billion around the world. It also gave us the amazing song "Let It Go," sung by Idina Menzel as Princess Elsa.
And there's now a version of "Frozen" on Broadway in New York City!
Broadway 'Frozen' stars on their first show: 'We were so emotional'Play Video - 4:12
Josh Gad (who voices Olaf) gave us an insight into the voice recording last year when he posted a photo from the studio:
But you're gonna have to chill if you can't wait for the sequel, which won't be here until 2019.
