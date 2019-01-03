Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Dax Shepard turned 44 Wednesday, and on Thursday, his fans got to see just how "The Ranch" star celebrated the big day.

As it turns out, talk show host and longtime pal Ellen DeGeneres invited the actor to be her on-air guest and showered him with birthday surprises — a funny one, a sweet one and one that gave him enough of a fright to shave off a few future birthdays.

The birthday boy modeled his gift from Ellen DeGeneres on her show Thursday. Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

DeGeneres got the party started with a present for the man who has it all — except for a pair of Brad Pitt overalls. And now he has those, too.

But that was nothing compared to the treat that brought tears to Shepard's eyes.

During a racy Q&A with the audience, a familiar face made her presence known.

Kristen Bell had a special question for her hubby. Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

Shepard's wife, "The Good Place" star Kristen Bell, stood up with a question of her own.

"What would you recommend getting someone very special — like a spouse — for their birthday?" she asked.

After an obligatory bedroom joke from Shepard, he turned sincere and said, "I would say please, please, please give that person love and support for 11 years, give them two beautiful baby girls and you're good."

Both of them had a sudden case of watery eyes, which prompted Bell to shout, "You're crying, too!"

But things didn't stay so sentimental for long.

Bell and DeGeneres escorted the guest of honor to his cake while the audience sang "Happy Birthday" and then ... A CLOWN JUMPED OUT OF THE CAKE!

What followed featured a bit of shouting and fist raising, but mostly fun.

Of course, for prankster DeGeneres, that last part was really more of a gift to herself.