Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard recently celebrated six years of marriage, but don’t expect either of them to remember their anniversary date!

Bell, the star of “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place,” wrote Monday on Instagram that they'd both forgotten their anniversary.

“We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary,” she captioned a photo of her with her husband. (For the record, it was actually their six-year wedding anniversary, which she's since clarified in the comments section.)

“In truth, neither of us remember which day,” she continued. “That's because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since.”

Bell, 39, and Shepard, 44, tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in 2013 after dating for six years. They have two daughters: Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4.

Bell went on to explain in her post why her anniversary date doesn't hold special meaning for her.

“I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant,” she said. “To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love.”

Bell followed up on Instagram with a second photo of the pair kissing.

“Here's the morning we both got texts from grandma saying ‘happy anniversary!’” she wrote. “We were both on our way out the door but stopped for a quick hot and heavy make out sesh while Frank (the dog) stood close like a creeper.”

Bell has said marrying Shepard was the “the best decision” she’s ever made, but she made clear on Monday that she won't mark her anniversary on her calendar anytime soon.

“I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you won't either,” she wrote. “And that's just one more thing i love about us.”