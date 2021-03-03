Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are teaming up on new game show — here are the details

Partners in life and on screen!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are teaming up to host a new one-hour family game show on NBC, “Family Game Fight.”

The married duo will also be competitors on the show and will each be “adopted” by a family of four competing for cash prizes in a series of games.

Bell and Shepard have appeared in movies together, including 2010’s “When in Rome” and 2012’s “Hit and Run,” but this is the first TV project they’ve hosted together.

“For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends,” Bell said in a press release about the new show. “He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he’s a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to. I’m so excited to host ‘Family Game Fight’ and play all day with my best friend.”

“Kristen is my favorite human to work with,” Shepard added in the release. “She’s the most consistently funny, playful and joyful scene partner I’ve ever had. She’s also incredibly fun to look at.”

The new show is partly inspired by the couple's hilarious skits on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

The new series is partly inspired by the couple’s funny, competitive antics on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The series will be co-executive produced by DeGeneres as well as Shepard and Bell, among other producers.

Filming will take place in May and June, according to the show’s casting website, and the show is currently looking for “all combinations of families, friends and coworkers.”

Bell and Shepard have been married since 2013 and share two daughters, Delta, 6, and Lincoln, who turns 8 this month.

The couple is famously candid when it comes to talking about the ups and downs of their relationship.

Last March, the couple shared how they were coping while cooped up together in early quarantine, with Bell joking to Katie Couric that they were “at each other’s throats.”

But more often, they express their love for each other on social media.

“It's my favorite day of the year! When I get to celebrate the birth of my very favorite human on earth, and spoil him till he rots!” Bell wrote in an Instagram post for her husband’s birthday in January. “The one who's commitment to growth is astounding, who's honesty is admirable, and who makes me laugh more than anyone. I love u so dearly, @daxshepard.”

Their open, honest approach is what makes them so beloved by fans, according to Jenny Groom, executive vice president of unscripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. (NBCUniversal is TODAY’s parent company.)

“Their energy is infectious, their comedic sensibility comes so naturally, and their transparency about their relationship is what makes them so relatable and loveable,” Groom said. “‘Family Game Fight’ was born out of the true competitive, yet playful and loving spirit Dax and Kristen have toward each other.”