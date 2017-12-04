share tweet pin email

On the list of "celebrity friend groups we'd like to infiltrate," Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard might have just taken the No. 1 spot.

Shepard rented out Moonlight Rollerway skating rink in Glendale, California, on Saturday night for a private party.

Their photos and videos tell the story better than we ever could. There was love. There was laughter. There were twinkling multicolored lights.

Incredible night at @officialmoonlightrollerway- not a single broken bone! A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Dec 2, 2017 at 9:27pm PST

There were questionable throwback tunes, and even more questionable dance moves.

📹⛸️🚀 @officialmoonlightrollerway A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Dec 2, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

And there was bromance.

Which dance partner did it better? @hiryanhansen or @kristenanniebell ?! A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on Dec 2, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

However, there were no broken bones, Bell happily reported in one caption.

The 37-year-old actress shared even more behind-the-scenes fun on her Instagram Stories. "I had one of the best nights of my life," she wrote.

Bell told Us Weekly in August that her marriage to Shepard, 42, "takes a lot of work" — but from the looks of it, the couple and their friends definitely do their fair share of playing, too.

Seriously, guys, what do we have to do to snag an invite?!