On the list of "celebrity friend groups we'd like to infiltrate," Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard might have just taken the No. 1 spot.
Shepard rented out Moonlight Rollerway skating rink in Glendale, California, on Saturday night for a private party.
Their photos and videos tell the story better than we ever could. There was love. There was laughter. There were twinkling multicolored lights.
There were questionable throwback tunes, and even more questionable dance moves.
And there was bromance.
However, there were no broken bones, Bell happily reported in one caption.
The 37-year-old actress shared even more behind-the-scenes fun on her Instagram Stories. "I had one of the best nights of my life," she wrote.
Bell told Us Weekly in August that her marriage to Shepard, 42, "takes a lot of work" — but from the looks of it, the couple and their friends definitely do their fair share of playing, too.
Seriously, guys, what do we have to do to snag an invite?!