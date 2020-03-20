Watch Kristen Bell and daughters dance for Dax Shepard while he self-quarantines

They may not be together, but you can definitely feel the love.

By Drew Weisholtz

Kristen Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard, may not be in a good place, but his family is still there for him.

The actress and her two daughters danced outside of a window for him while he self-quarantines to stop the spread of the coronavirus after returning home from traveling on Monday.

Bell posted a grainy video of her with daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, on her Instagram page on Thursday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B98MBXJJejX

In the video, Bell and the girls dance along to “Waving Through a Window,” a popular (and appropriate) song performed by Ben Platt from the hit Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”

“@daxshepard Got back from travelling on Monday. To be cautious, I asked him to stay at a friend's empty apartment for a bit to make sure he had no symptoms,” Bell wrote in the caption.

“Today we were missing him so much, we did the only logical thing we knew how to do. Danced outside his window to a @bensplatt and @dearevanhansen serenade.”

Bell has been outspoken about the coronavirus outbreak.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B958rHGpy8p

She posted a photo expressing the challenges faced by parents now tasked with homeschooling their children.

She and Shepard have also donated $150,000 to No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to feeding kids during the pandemic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B94_UDLpdaE

"NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellys all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together," she wrote on Instagram.

Drew Weisholtz