Kristen Bell celebrates 40th birthday with stunning makeup-free selfie

Sign up for our newsletter

Kristen Bell was in a good place as she reached a landmark birthday.

The "Good Place" star celebrated turning 40 on Saturday with a selfie on Instagram, in which she ditched the makeup for a natural glow.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

In the picture, Bell appears to be lying down while wearing a red sweatshirt, staring effortlessly at the camera with a slight smile.

“Goodmorning 40!” she wrote, along with the hashtag #stillusingpimplecream.

Her post got more than a little bit of love.

“Happy birthday, babycakes. If you’re 40, then....,” Chelsea Handler commented.

"Happy birthday!!!!!!!! Welcome to the club,” Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote.

“It looks great on you! Happy birthday, hunk,” Justin Long joked.

Natalie Portman, Octavia Spencer and “The Office” stars Angela Kinsey and Mindy Kaling also chimed in with happy birthday wishes.

Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard, 45, also honored Bell’s milestone on Instagram, with a photo of them and one of their two daughters, whose face was covered.

“Happiest birthday most beautifulest buddy @kristenanniebell. Thank you for this suspiciously great life you’ve made for us,” he captioned the picture.