Kristen Bell accepts star on Hollywood Walk of Fame with hilarious speech, cursing

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell both got their iconic stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday afternoon.

It’s no surprise Bell approached the occasion with her hallmark sense of humor, wit, and heartfelt gratitude during her speech.

The star of “The Good Place” started off her speech by noting her husband, Dax Shepard, always says she was “born with a horseshoe up my a--” because she’s suspiciously lucky.

Kristen Bell poses with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 19, 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

From there, she went on to name drop Cher, who told her once “if it doesn’t matter in five years, it doesn’t matter.”

Bell said that since that moment, she’s created a litmus test called The Cher Test.

“To be honest, perhaps too honest in a way that might make my publicist have some clean-up tomorrow, this moment here doesn’t necessarily pass The Cher Test,” she said. “When I’m on my deathbed, I don’t think I’ll necessarily be thinking about this ceremony, because as wonderful as this recognition feels in the moment, I know that it’s only temporary.”

She explained that life is really more about those real moments that are permanent.

“Like, when I was a kid and I’d lightly tap on my dad’s door at 10 p.m. and ask him for the 14th time that day if he wanted to hear the aria I was working on,” she said. “And even though he was half asleep, he would turn on the light and answer ‘of course’ every time.”

She went on to name the moment showrunner Mike Shur told the cast of “The Good Place” that (spoiler alert!) they were actually in the bad place, and the first time she heard Menzel sing.

Kristen Bell And Idina Menzel laugh as their friends give speeches in their honor. Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

“I felt a newness I’d never felt before, like a baby who had just experienced rain for the first time,” Bell said. “Did you know that’s what it feels like when people hear you sing for the first time?” she asked Menzel with a laugh.

“These are the real moments that make a career and these are the real moments that make a life,” she concluded, before launching on a final, hilarious tangent.

“This (Hollywood Walk of Fame) star will really only know its true value when inevitably, someone is mugged in that very spot,” she joked. “And as they clutch their purse, the assailant screams 'Let it go!' And the victim will look up and say 'that's not even her song, you son of a b----!'”

“Only then will I know that I've truly made it,” Bell laughed.

Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel's stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame are near each other.

Menzel, in her speech, thanked her family and friends who helped her get to this moment.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d be standing amongst all these incredible names on this sidewalk,” she said, before elaborating she always believed in herself.

Idina Menzel poses with her freshly minted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Menzel went on to say she’s played a lot of characters who are both vulnerable and powerful, before quoting the late Jonathan Larson, the man who wrote “Rent,” the first Broadway show Menzel starred in.

“I’m humbled and honored to be here and I’m going to try to take in this moment, to savor this moment, because there’s no day but today,” she said.

ET reported Shepard had to work while Bell got her star, as he’s filming “Bless This Mess” in Santa Clarita, California.

Menzel and Bell star in "Frozen 2," which comes out nationwide Nov. 22.