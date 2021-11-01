Kris Jenner says Travis Barker asked for her permission to marry Kourtney Kardashian

Mom approves!

Kourtney Kardashian recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Travis Barker, and Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, couldn’t be happier.

“Kourtney and Travis, they’re really made for each other, they really are,” Jenner said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last week. “They’re the cutest couple. They’re so in love, and they let us know that they’re so in love constantly.”

Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, announced their engagement last month. Barker popped the question on a beach surrounded by red roses and candles, and Jenner revealed that her future son-in-law planned the romantic moment himself.

“He was really cute. He did that all on his own,” she said.

She also revealed that Barker asked for her permission before proposing.

“He’s a sweetheart, and they’re so happy,” she said. “They can’t wait.”

Barker and Kardashian attended the 2021 MTV VMAs together in September. Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage

Kardashian and Barker are known for their frequent PDA on red carpets and on social media, and Jenner explained what it’s like for her as a mom to be around during these affectionate moments.

“Well, you feel like they’re the only two people in the room, and we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves, like, I’m looking for a closet to hide in, somewhere to go!” she joked. “But you know, they’re in that stage, and it’s really, really special. And I’m so excited.”

She also opened up about soon becoming a grandmother for the 11th time over. Her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“I’m so excited. I remember there was a day when I used to pray that my kids would have kids,” the Kardashian-Jenner momager said. “And then Kourtney had Mason, and suddenly there’s 11. Just watch what you pray for! They’re so great though, what a blessing, and Kylie’s doing great.”