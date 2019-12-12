Kris Jenner is giving her friends and family Botox for Christmas

Christmas is still two weeks away, but Kris Jenner has already picked out this year’s stocking stuffers.

When the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” clan gathers for the holiday, they’re set to receive gift cards for what the momager-and-more considers a key part of her “simple” beauty routine — Botox.

Jenner recently teamed up with Botox Cosmetic for their “Gift Like a Boss” campaign, which promotes the idea of giving $100 gift cards for the brand’s beauty injectables this holiday season, and she says she’s taken the promotion to heart.

“It’s a one-stop shop for me,” the 64-year-old told People. “And who doesn’t love Botox? For me it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time.”

The mother of six and grandmother of 10 wouldn’t want to go without it now.

“My routine is pretty simple, but it always has been my entire life,” she explained. “A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox, and I’m good to go. I’m pretty traditional. As long as I’m clean and scrubbed up, I’m a happy camper.”

The reality TV matriarch went on to say that she taught her big brood that “personal care is really important” and that they “love great beauty experiences and learning about new things and new products."

But she’s not only planning to pass Botox down to her daughters.

“I also feel really blessed to have my mom still here feeling okay, and she’s 85 years old,” Jenner noted. “I hope I have that adventurous spirit when I’m her age. She’s a joy. I’m going to give her a Botox gift card for sure.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Botox injections can last three months or more, and regular follow-up injections are required to maintain the effect.

But there's no word yet if Jenner plans to send out birthday gift card boosters, so her friends and family can keep up their wrinkle-free appearance well into the new year.