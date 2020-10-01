Kris Jenner denies ex-bodyguard's 'absurd' sexual harassment claims

Kris Jenner and her daughter Kourtney Kardashian are "vehemently" denying a former bodyguard's sexual harassment claims.

In court documents obtained by TODAY, security guard Marc McWilliams accuses Jenner, 64, of sexual harassment, racial and gender discrimination and wrongful termination, among other allegations.

Kris Jenner, left, and daughter Kourtney Kardashian have "vehemently" denied a former bodyguard's sexual harassment claims. Steve Granitz / WireImage

McWilliams also named Kardashian, 41, a defendant in the lawsuit, along with the security company he worked for at the time, David Shield Security.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" stars issued a statement Thursday through their attorney Marty Singer calling McWilliams' claims "absurd."

"Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams. His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts," the statement said.

"Kris never acted inappropriately toward him. The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job. Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later," it continued.

"Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so. When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution," it concluded.

Responding to Singer's statements, McWilliams' attorney Sean Novak told E! News in part, "The allegations in the Complaint as filed are based on accurate facts and evidence. Our firm does not file 'frivolous' lawsuits. Our reputation speaks for itself, and any accusation from anyone that we would ever file a lawsuit without performing due diligence is outright false and defamatory." Novak continued, "We look forward to litigating this in Court."

In McWilliams' lawsuit, which was filed on Sept. 11 in the Los Angeles Superior Court, he claims that in May 2017, Jenner began subjecting him to "a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and other harassing misconduct."

He also alleges Jenner's sexual harassment of him later become physical.

"Between May, 2017 and September 12, 2018 defendant Jenner began repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact with the body of (McWilliams) and making overt comments of sexual nature to (McWilliams) on a repeated basis," the filing states.

McWilliams claims that he complained about Jenner's behavior to his superiors and the HR department at the David Shield Security company, but nothing ever came of his complaints.

He also claims that he repeatedly addressed Jenner's behavior with her, asking her to "cease and desist any such further misconduct."

Not only did Jenner ignore his request, McWilliams claims, but she and the David Shield Security company ended up later "retaliating" against him when they "began a campaign of harassment, intimidation and further torment" before ultimately firing him in September 2018.

Eitan Bazaz, president of David Shield Security, provided the following statement to TODAY:

“We are just learning of the lawsuit. We have a great relationship with the clients… with all the Kardashian family. We will respond to the lawsuit in due time.”