Kris Jenner posts sweet message on Chicago West’s 5th birthday

Kris Jenner is celebrating her granddaughter Chicago’s 5th birthday.

Kim Kardashian’s younger daughter, Chicago, turned 5 on Sunday, Jan. 15. Jenner marked the occasion with an Instagram carousel post, sharing a series of photos posing with her granddaughter throughout the years, as well as several solo shots of Chicago and family photos.

In the caption, she penned a touching message about Chicago, writing in part, “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chi Chi!!!! You are our little doll who lights up every room."

"You bring the sunshine and the smiles every day and are so kind, sweet, loving, artistic, creative, generous, funny, and give the best hugs," Jenner added. "You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend and I am so blessed God chose me to be your grandmother!!!”

Jenner concluded her caption on a sweet note and a series of birthday themed emojis, adding, “I love you more than you will ever know!!!! Lovey xoxo.”

Kardashian has four children, who she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, who now goes by "Ye": North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3.

Much like the SKIMS founder and her own siblings—Kourtney, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—Chicago seems to have a close relationship with her brothers and sister. Kardashian has shared several family photos over the years that show the sibling bond between her four children.

Kardashian has captured sweet moments between her two daughters, North and Chicago, posting a photo on Instagram of the two sleeping nose-to-nose in bed. In the caption, the reality TV star wrote, “Woke up this morning to see my girls asleep in my bed like this! Nothing better!”

In another post, Kardashian snapped a picture of Chicago and Saint holding hands as they walked through a parking lot. Kardashian added “sometimes all you need is your best friend” in the caption to accompany the picture.

When Chicago turned 4-years-old in January 2022, Kardashian celebrated her daughter's birthday with an Instagram post that included several previously never-before-see photos and videos. The SKKN BY KIM founder shared several photos posing with her younger daughter, adding in videos including her other children as well as solo snaps of Chicago.

“My independent baby girl twin,” Kardashian wrote in the caption after wishing her daughter a happy birthday. “You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess! I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol. You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!”