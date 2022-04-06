Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold wedding ceremony in Las Vegas

Surprise! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker held a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this week, according to the owner of a chapel in the city.

The couple arrived at One Love Wedding Chapel early Monday morning and held the ceremony, chapel owner Marty Frierson told NBC News. TMZ first reported the news of the ceremony.

Reps for Kardashian and Barker did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier in the night, the couple turned heads on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas and Barker performed live during the show.

Frierson said the couple arrived to the chapel dressed in the same clothes they wore to the Grammys. The ceremony took place at 1:45 a.m., Frierson said.

“They wanted Elvis Presley. I called Elvis and Elvis came and married them,” Frierson told NBC News.

Kardashian and Barker attended the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Getty Images

Frierson said they had a marriage license and presented it to him, and that he served as a witness.

The Clark County Clerk's Office said it has not issued a marriage license to Kardashian and Barker as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“In Nevada, a couple would be allowed to get married in Las Vegas with a marriage license that was issued by another Nevada county,” the Clark County Office of Public Communications told NBC News in a statement. “In that scenario, the marriage certificate would be filed with the county that issued the license. Also, in Nevada a couple must have a marriage license before they get married.”

The PDA has always been strong with this couple. Getty Images

In October, the couple got engaged after less than one year of dating. Kardashian shared photos of their romantic engagement with the simple caption "forever." Her sister Kim Kardashian later posted the first glimpse of her gorgeous engagement ring.

Later that month, the reality star's mom, Kris Jenner, revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that Barker asked for her permission before popping the question.

Barker is set to appear on Kardashian's new reality series. Getty Images

The couple started off as longtime friends and began dating in January 2021. They made their red carpet debut in September at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

The lovebirds' romance is on full display in the Hulu series "The Kardashians." A recent trailer for the series revealed that the couple wants to expand their family.

Kardashian has three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Barker has two children from his prior marriage to Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.