Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker make PDA-filled red carpet debut

Find someone who kisses you like these two!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker couldn't keep their hands — or lips — off each other on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. It was the first time the couple appeared on a red carpet together.

US drummer Travis Barker and US personality Kourtney Kardashian arrive for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, September 12, 2021. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

The reality star, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 45, began dating in January, and since then their budding romance has been nothing but hot, hot, hot. Full of public displays of affections both on their social media and in the eyes of the paparazzi, the couple's red carpet debut was nothing less than what their fans expected.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage

Last month,the couple experienced an important milestone together: Barker's first flight in 13 years since a deadly plane crash that scarred him both physically and emotionally.

"With you anything is possible," Barker captioned a post that showed Kardashian being lifted in an embrace, passionately kissing him. The mom of three commented, "Anything and everything with you."