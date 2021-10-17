Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker cozy up backstage at 'SNL'

“Saturday Night Live” had a Kardashian on the premise for the second week in a row.

Following her sister Kim Kardashian’s debut hosting gig last weekend which guest-starred “momager” Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian cozied up backstage with her boyfriend, Travis Barker, at "SNL" last night.

Barker performed alongside last night’s musical guest Young Thug during his songs “Love You More” and “Tick Tock.” By the looks of it, the couple spent their downtime backstage enjoying each other’s company.

Kardashian, 42, shared a slideshow of photos in a carousel on Instagram documenting their time spent backstage at “SNL,” posing with Barker and a pair of drumsticks in a series of adorable pics. (Swipe right below to see all the photos.)

“Live from New York,” she fittingly captioned the post.

Barker commented on the photo, writing, “You’re the best drummer I know 😍🥁.”

Kardashian also shared some behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram Stories, including one photo showing off the peacock printed carpets in the elevators at 30 Rock.

Instagram

The oldest Kardashian sister also shared the dressing room placard for her boo.

Instagram

The Blink-182 drummer and reality star began dating in January and their budding relationship has only heated up since.

After flaunting their relationship across social media for months, Kardashian and Barker made their red carpet debut last month at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. In photos snapped on the carpet, the two couldn’t keep their hands off of each other, stealing a kiss (or two) while the cameras flashed.

Their relationship has had a profound impact on Barker, 45, over the last couple of months. In 2008, the drummer was part of a deadly plane crash that killed four of the six people who were on board. For 13 years, Barker had not stepped on a plane again following the tragic accident, but he revealed earlier this year that it was his goal to fly again some day.

During an interview with Men’s Health in May, he said, “I want to make the choice to try and overcome it.”

“There’s a million things that could happen to me,” he said. “I could die riding my skateboard. I could get in a car accident. I could get shot. Anything could happen. I could have a brain aneurysm and die. So why should I still be afraid of airplanes?”

Months later, Barker made his own goals happen with Kardashian right by his side. In August, the drummer took his first flight since the accident on a romantic trip to Cabo, People reported.

To commemorate the milestone moment, Barker posted a photo on Instagram holding Kardashian while they kissed in front of an airplane. In the caption, he penned a touching short note to his girlfriend, writing, “With you anything is possible.”

After their trip to Cabo, the couple extended their travels and spent some time together in Italy before heading back stateside. Barker shared one photo on Instagram from their trip to Portofino, Italy, fittingly a snap of the two kissing, simply captioned, “Italy 🖤.”

Kardashian commented on the post seemingly as a continuation of the caption, adding, “With you 🖤.”

The Poosh founder shared a few snaps of their trip to Italy on Instagram, including another shot of the couple in a romantic embrace as they shared a kiss on a boat at the end of August.

“That’s Amore,” the caption read.