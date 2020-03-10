Kobe Bryant, Gianna honored by their family with sweet new photo

Kobe Bryant’s wife posted a sweet tribute to the late L.A. Lakers player on Monday after their daughter’s winter formal.

His widow, Vanessa Bryant, posted a photo of the family in front a mural of Kobe and late daughter Gianna, with a halo over their heads.

She captioned the picture with the lyrics to the song “Smile” by Nat King Cole.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Smile though your heart is aching / Smile even though it's breaking / When there are clouds in the sky, you'll get by / If you smile through your fear and sorrow / Smile and maybe tomorrow / You'll see the sun come shining through for you,” the caption reads, in part.

Sunday night, Vanessa posted a photo of their 17-year-old daughter, Natalia, in front of the same mural on her way to a dance.

"My babies. Natalia. #winterformal," she captioned the photo of her daughter smiling in a blue-and-white dress.

Six weeks ago, Bryant, Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Southern California on their way to a basketball tournament.

In the weeks since, the city of Los Angeles, the NBA community and fans alike have all mourned the loss of the basketball legend. Murals adorn the city, and countless fellow athletes have made moving tributes to Bryant and his family.

At a memorial for Gianna and Bryant, his wife made a speech honoring their lives that brought thousands of fans to their feet and tears to their eyes.

“Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nani, Bibi and Coco,” she said. “We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo-Boo and GiGi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in Heaven until we meet again one day.”