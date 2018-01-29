'Knock it off!' See James Corden, Sting and Shaggy give Subway Karaoke a try

share tweet pin email

James Corden's Carpool Karaoke routine took a mass-transit turn when it hit New York Sunday night.

In honor of the Grammys, the late-night host hopped on the subway with Sting and Shaggy for a skit that proved that some things are best left in the carpool lane.

The trio kicked off the ride with a rendition of Sting's 1983 hit with the Police, "Every Breath You Take," and it didn't take long for them to get some breathless feedback: "Knock it off!"

It's hard to believe anyone wouldn't want to witness an unexpected performance like that and, sure, the reactions in the clip were scripted. But even if it wasn't the real deal, it genuinely mimicked the reality of just about any subway busker — regardless of talent.

As the men tried different tunes, including Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me," the crowd cycled through all the usual embattled commuter responses, from a simple F-bomb to the classic "I don't have any cash on me."

When Corden explained it was all a bit for the Grammys, one silver-haired rider shot back, "Not for this grammy! I don't want to be in your stupid YouTube video!"

But the ultimate rejection came when the stars put the power of music up against the power of a punch.

It seems a safe bet that Corden's next musical ride will see him back behind the wheel.