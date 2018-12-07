Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By TODAY

Have you always wanted to ring in the New Year with Kathie Lee and Hoda? Now's your chance!

The dynamic duo will host "A Toast to 2018", a star-studded New Year's Eve prime-time special that highlights the year's biggest pop culture moments, videos and trends.

Celebrate the end of 2018 and the start of the New Year with Kathie Lee and Hoda by joining the audience for a New Year's special! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Some of the celebrities that will be on hand to celebrate include Michael Bublé, Busy Philipps, Ellie Kemper and Kenan Thompson.

If you'd like to be in the audience for this special show, send an email to NBCU.Audience@nbcuni.com.

The show will tape on Tuesday Dec. 11, and audience check-in will begin at 11:15 a.m. EST.

The taping will go from 1-3 p.m., and all audience members must be at least 16 years old (proper identification is required).

You must also come dressed in black tie formal attire.

The special will air on Dec. 31.