King Charles poses with son Prince William and grandson Prince George in new coronation portrait

New portraits of the royal family have been released less than a week after King Charles III’s coronation.

Buckingham Palace shared two new portraits May 12, both which were taken in the throne room at the palace on the day of the king’s coronation.

In the first portrait, Charles posed with his eldest son, Prince William, and his eldest grandson, Prince George. The trio were still donning their coronation ensembles, with Charles holding the royal regalia from the ceremony held at Westminster Abbey May 6.

The palace released a second portrait featuring Charles and Queen Camilla posing alongside their eight pages of honor from the ceremony: Master Ralph Tollemache, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay, George, Master Freddy Parker Bowles, Master Arthur Elliot, Master Gus Lopes and Master Louis Lopes.

Also pictured standing on both sides of the king and queen were the ladies in attendance, the Fiona Petty-Fitzmaurice, Marchioness of Lansdowne and Annabel Elliot.

In the days following the king’s coronation, the palace released a series of new portraits to honor the occasion. The first round of new photos included the first official portrait of Charles after he was crowned king at the ceremony, as well as the first portrait of Camilla.

Among the new photos was the official portrait of the working members of the royal family, as shared by the palace May 8. The portrait, which was also taken on the day of the king’s coronation, captured a group photo which included Charles and Camilla alongside William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales.

Other members of the royal family featured in the portrait included Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Anne, Princess Royal, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, The Honorable Lady Ogilvy, and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh.

Charles’ coronation weekend continued after the Saturday ceremony, including a coronation concert on the evening of May 7 featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger, and more artists.

May 8 marked the official bank holiday in the United Kingdom with activities geared toward The Big Help Out initiative to encourage individuals to volunteer in their community.

To play their part in The Big Help Out, the former Kate Middleton and her three children volunteered at 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, a town west of London. This event marked Prince Louis’ first official royal engagement, where he participated in several activities alongside his brother George and sister Charlotte, which included archery, yard work, and of course, enjoying some roasted marshmallows.