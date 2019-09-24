Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann recently shared a photo of her 5-year-old daughter on Instagram, but the reactions from many of her followers weren't the "awws" that a cute pic typically inspires.

That's because, according to those same followers, little Kaia didn't look like her typical self in the shot, which was taken from a clip of Zolciak-Biermann's series "Don't Be Tardy."

Instead, the young girl appeared to be wearing makeup.

"Picture of the screen," the mom of six wrote alongside the shot. "Where does the time go @kaiabiermann how are you 5 already?"

But the critics said Kaia looked even older.

"Sweetie...your 5 year old has makeup on and she looks 15!!" one wrote.

"It’s sad because children will get the wrong message 'I’m not pretty enough so I need help,'" another responded. "She’s a beautiful little girl. I’m not judging I’m just observing."

However, Zolciak-Biermann refused to be mom-shamed over it — and she even claimed the concerned commenters had it all wrong.

When another wrote, "She’s gorgeous. But why is she wearing a bright red lipstick? I don’t even wear lipstick that bright," the Bravo star responded, "Sweetie, its a tv screen. (The) color is off it’s not accurate but regardless just because you don’t doesn’t mean others won’t."

And when someone alleged Kaia had eyeliner on, Zolciak-Biermann shot back, "No eyeliner sweetie stop reaching."

By the time yet another commenter made mention of possible "hair extensions," she simply laughed it off, saying, "now that's funny!"

Of course, Zolciak-Biermann isn't the only reality TV mom who's been bashed over the topic of tykes wearing makeup.

Last December, Kim Kardashian West found herself the target of mom-shaming, too, after sharing a family pic in which her then-5-year-old daughter, North West, could be seen wearing red lipstick.

At the time, Kardashian West defended the act as North's choice, but she recently told E! News that husband Kanye West no longer approves.

"I kind of got in trouble for that," she said. "So, it's now no more makeup."