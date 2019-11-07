Kim Kardashian West doesn’t just want to be a lawyer. She wants to be a partner — in her own firm.

The socialite, who raised eyebrows earlier this year when she revealed she’s studying to become a lawyer, said she’s now thinking beyond her degree.

“I’m definitely working really hard and it’s a commitment that I’ve chosen to take this time away from my family to study and to not go out with my friends and live a different life. And I’m so OK with that,” she told The New York Times DealBook Conference with Andrew Ross Sorkin on Wednesday.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“I love it and I just hope that one day I can start a firm that will help with prison reform. I would love to hire these men and women that are behind bars because they know the law better than most lawyers.”

Kardashian West’s desire to enter the legal profession was initially met with some skepticism.

"I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case," she wrote on Instagram in April. "One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane.' I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am."

The SKIMS founder also wants people to know that she's studying just as hard as anyone else to get her degree.

"There is a misconception that I don't actually have to study and that I've bought my way into getting a law degree — that's absolutely not true," she told Vogue Arabia in September. "I have to put in just as much work as everybody else, the same number of hours that are required by law, and I have to write essays, take tests, and actually pass them. There are no shortcuts; there is no easy way out."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 39, became interested in studying law when she helped Alice Marie Johnson get released from prison after serving over two decades for nonviolent charges in connection with drug possession and money laundering. President Donald Trump commuted her life sentence after he met with the reality star and Johnson in 2018.

Johnson isn't the only former inmate Kardashian West has helped. She paid five years' worth of rent for Matthew Charles, who had trouble finding a place to live due to his criminal record. He was released under the First Step Act, which the president signed in December after he met with the socialite.

Being an attorney is also in the star's genes. Kardashian West's late father, Robert Kardashian, was one of the lawyers who represented O.J. Simpson when he was on trial for the murder of wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.