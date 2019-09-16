Kim Kardashian West breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday night's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

That's because, after weeks of worry, she followed up with a doctor and found out that the test results that led her to believe she could have lupus and rheumatoid arthritis were actually false positives.

"I hadn't really felt that kind of pain physically ever," the 38-year-old explained of the aches in her hands and wrists that first prompted her to seek medical help.

So after receiving her initial results, she had another examination in an attempt to pin down the real problem.

"My blood test results were so scary," she noted. "But these ultrasounds will really determine what's going on with me."

And what they determined was good news.

"You do not have lupus and rheumatoid arthritis," her doctor told her after the examination.

Based on Kardashian West's previous diagnosis of psoriasis, and the fleeting nature of flares from that skin condition, he told her that "you probably have psoriatic arthritis."

According to the Mayo Clinic, the primary symptoms of psoriatic arthritis are "joint pain, stiffness and swelling" which can "affect any part of your body" and can be "relatively mild to severe."

There is no cure for the condition, however there are treatments.

"The pain is going to come and go sometimes, but I can manage it and this is not going to stop me," the mother of four noted in the episode.

In fact, as we learned when Kardashian West visited TODAY last week, she's already feeling much better.

The reality TV star told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that she's now on medication for her condition and, "Luckily everything is under control."