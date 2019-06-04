Get ready for a triple dose or adorableness!

Proud moms and reality TV stars Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner posed their trio of 1-year-olds side by side for a couple of cute photos they shared on Instagram Monday.

Kardashian West was the first to upload a pic of the cousins, captioned, "A True Chicago Stormi."

But the girls, who are each hanging on to a Baby Shark plushy of their own, aren't seen in that order. Chi, as mom usually calls her, is seated in the first spot, followed by True and Stormi. But no one would argue if you got them mixed up.

In fact, when Stormi's mom, Jenner, shared a tighter crop of the same photos, she simply referred to them as "the triplets."

It's easy to see why — and it's not the first time they've been called that.

Last fall, Kardashian West posted a pic of the look-alike girls and added the very same caption.

And while the trio makes the perfect set when they're together, they're just as fun as solo acts, too.

So, while their moms may be the stars of the family, it sure looks like the next generation is well on the way to taking over the KarJen spotlight.