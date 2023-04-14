Here’s the wedding advice Kim Kardashian gave sister Kourtney

Kim Kardashian gave some big sister advice to her own older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, on the day of her wedding to Travis Barker.

In the family's new Hulu special, "Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis," Kim shared she was the most worried about her train coming off while she walked down the aisle to Kanye West in 2014.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner in "'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis." Hulu

"One piece of advice that I'll give is that when I was walking down the aisle in Italy and I had the long train, I was so nervous that it was going to come off that I walked so fast," Kim, 42, said.

"So you're saying walk slow," Kourtney, 43, clarified.

Kim replied: "Walk slow. Take it in. This only happens once."

It ultimately didn't matter what speed Kourtney walked as later in the episode, her veil could be seen getting stuck in nearby bushes as she walked down a staircase to meet Barker at the end of the aisle.

Barker, 47, said he didn't notice the snafu, as he was "in the zone" as Kourtney headed toward him.

The couple's wedding party in Portofino, Italy, capped off a whirlwind romance that began in 2020.

Kourtney said she made the first move and began flirting with Barker during lockdown, and the pair went Instagram official in February 2021.

Barker proposed later that year on a beach in Montecito, California, and Barker shared what he was planning to say on an episode of "The Kardashians."

"A year ago today, I fell in love with you," he said. "One night with you was all it took. You’ve been one of my best friends for years, I’ve admired you and adored you for so long, you’re the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?"

The couple tied the knot in May 2022, and had multiple wedding parties throughout the month.

The pair have said they want to have a family together, and Kourtney revealed she started her journey with in vitro fertilization on the show.

Kourtney is mom to Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex-partner Scott Disick. Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana, 24, son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, and with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney's younger sister, Kim, has been married to Kanye West, Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas. She shares four children with West: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3.