Kim Kardashian ‘stands together with Jewish community’ after Kanye West’s antisemitic comments

Kim Kardashian is breaking her silence over her ex-husband Kanye West's recent antisemitic remarks on social media.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," Kardashian tweeted Oct. 24.

The "Kardashians" star's tweet comes more than two weeks after West, who goes by Ye, was widely condemned after posting a tweet that has since been removed by Twitter that said he was going to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The "Gold Digger" rapper also said he “can’t be Anti Semitic” because “black people are actually Jew also.”

A spokesperson for Twitter confirmed to NBC News on Oct. 9 that West’s account had been locked for violation of its policies.

Instagram also deleted a post from West's page and restricted his account after he posted a separate message that some groups deemed “anti-Jewish,” a spokesperson for Meta, Instagram’s parent company, told NBC News on Oct. 8.

Kardashian’s sister Khloe Kardashian also seemingly spoke out against West's comments on Oct. 24, by reposting a message making rounds on the internet in her Instagram Stories.

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people," the message read.

Celebrities outside of the Kardashian family have also blasted West for his remarks.

During an interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb earlier this month, "Halloween Ends" star Jamie Lee Curtis said she cried when she read West's tweet.

“I woke up and burst into tears. Defcon 3 on Jewish people? What are you doing?" said Curtis, 63.

“It’s bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world. But on Twitter, on a portal, to pour that in? As if Jewish people haven’t had it hard enough?” she added.

Curtis, whose late father, Hollywood legend Tony Curtis, was Jewish, also condemned West's message in a tweet on Oct. 9 that included a screenshot of the rapper's since-removed tweet.

“The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop,” she wrote.

While speaking with Hoda, Curtis called West's remarks “abhorrent” and said she hoped the Grammy winner “gets help.”

“And if we aren’t reacting, who are we?” Curtis told TODAY. “What does it say about people who aren’t reacting? Who woke up and read that and thought, ‘Oh, what are you having for breakfast?’”

West's antisemitic messages have also affected his business partnership with French fashion brand Balenciaga, who announced they cut ties with the rapper this month.