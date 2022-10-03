Kim Kardashian just dropped a new true crime podcast. Here’s what it’s about

We’re used to seeing Kim Kardashian. Now, get ready to hear from her.

The reality show star staple has launched a new true crime podcast that will appear on Spotify called “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith.” The release comes as "The Kardashians" Season 2 unspools on Hulu.

“Narrated by Kim Kardashian, alongside veteran true crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, ‘The System’ dives into the story of Kevin Keith, a man convicted of triple homicide who, for nearly three decades, has been working alongside his family to prove he was wrongly accused,” Spotify said in a statement.

Kim Kardashian continues her interest in crime in her new podcast series, “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith.” Spotify

“Over the course of eight episodes, Kardashian and Rothschild Ansaldi will work with investigators, experts, and more to discuss the complexities of Keith’s case, expose cracks within the story and highlight ways in which our legal system is broken.”

The description of the case, provided by Spotify, reads: "In February of 1994, Kevin Keith was arrested and charged with a triple homicide in Bucyrus, Ohio. There is no physical evidence exclusively tying him to the crime, yet he has spent 28 years of his life behind bars, with many of those on death row. Kevin’s brother Charles, has always been convinced of his innocence, and to this day, works relentlessly to clear Kevin’s name."

Kardashian, who narrates the podcast, first raised attention to Keith in a tweet in 2019. "The more I learn about it, the more I believe the world needs to hear what happened to him," she said.

The first two episodes are available to listen to on Spotify now.

For Kardashian, whose father was famous lawyer Robert Kardashian, taking an interest in criminal justice is nothing new. In 2018, former President Trump granted clemency to Alice Johnson, a woman who had served more than two decades in prison on nonviolent drug charges, after he met with Kardashian to discuss prison reform.

She also advocated for death-row inmate Rodney Reed, whose scheduled execution by the state of Texas was put on hold in 2019.

In 2021, Kardashian passed the baby bar exam in California. That came after she expressed her desire in 2019 to become a lawyer and fired back at people who criticized her.

“I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane,’” she wrote on Instagram.

“I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am.”