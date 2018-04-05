share tweet pin email

The latest member of the Kardashian-West family arrived in January, and while fans have seen her face, they're just now getting a glimpse of little Chicago alongside mom, dad and her siblings.

And, according to Kim Kardashian, the reason for that delay is one that any parent can appreciate: It's just not easy wrangling all those little ones together for a perfect family photo.

The mom of three shared the sweet shot that took so long to take Wednesday night.

"I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic," the reality TV star wrote.

The Easter Sunday shot features Kardashian, with Chicago in her arms, husband Kanye West standing by her side, 2-year-old son Saint, and 4-year-old daughter North, the lone smiler of the bunch.

"This was all we got before all three kids started crying," she added. "I think I cried too."

In a follow-up tweet, Kardashian offered up a little context by explaining how she managed to capture the moment.

One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

"One hand holding the baby, and the other hand grabbing the back of Saint's shirt because he kept running away lol," she wrote.

Who can blame him? Those Easter eggs weren't going to find themselves.

Easter pics coming soon on my app A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 4, 2018 at 9:25am PDT

Followers on social media cheered the rare look at the "beautiful," "stunning," and "too cute" Kardashian-West clan. But this isn't the only dose of adorable they've seen lately.

Just one day before the Easter, Kardashian shared another pic featuring just two members of her brood — Saint and Chicago — and the special bond they share.

He loves her so much A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 31, 2018 at 9:11am PDT

"He loves her so much," she captioned the shot.