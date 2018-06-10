Kim Kardashian snuggles with baby Chicago, Saint and North in cute photo

share tweet pin email

Kim Kardashian is loving the joys of motherhood, especially the snuggle sessions.

Welcome to the good life... A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 9, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

The happy mother of three, wrote that she's living the "good life," getting cozy in pajamas with daughter North West, who will turn five next week, son Saint West, 2, and Chicago West, who was born almost five months ago via surrogate.

The Instagram caption is a reference to her husband Kayne West’s 2007 song, “Good Life.” His eighth studio album, Ye, was released earlier this month.

She also shared a sweet pic of husband Kanye West holding baby Chicago with a heartfelt message for his 41st birthday, which the family recently celebrated:

"It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you," she wrote.

It looks like the Kardashian-West family has really had some nice bonding time recently! The photos of her family come after a busy few weeks for Kardashian, who recently visited the White House to discuss and advocate for prison reform.

AP

The couple has been married since 2014 and had been dating since 2012 after being longtime friends first. They’ve been through many ups and downs together, including pregnancy and fertility issues, but have stuck together through it all.

It’s clear that the family life suits Kim and Kayne, and that Kim cherishing her precious time with these three cuties.