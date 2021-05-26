Kim Kardashian reveals if she passed first-year law exam

Is Kim Kardashian one step closer to becoming a lawyer?

In a new episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the reality TV star shares an update on how she did on her first-year law exam.

E! shared an exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's episode where the entrepreneur announced that she didn't pass the exam, which is often nicknamed the "baby bar."

"So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar," the 40-year-old tells her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in a video clip.

The mother of four first announced her goal of becoming a lawyer in April 2019, but said she had no plans to actually attend law school. That's because the state of California doesn't require a law degree to take the bar exam, and Kardashian revealed that she would be embarking on a four-year apprenticeship program with a pair of lawyers.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

In the trailer for Thursday's episode, the SKIMS founder said she's heard that the baby bar exam is "harder" than the official bar. In order to pass the exam, the reality star needed a score of 560, but she ended up getting a score of 474.

Kardashian's mentor, attorney Jessica Jackson, applauded her on her efforts and reminded her that she still earned a great score.

"That is extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic," Jackson said in the clip from the episode.

When the aspiring lawyer first heard her score, she wasn't exactly thrilled and had a relatable reaction.

"I am a failure," she said. "I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying and it was so important for me to take this. And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up."

After revealing her test result to her sisters, Kardashian got some encouragement from her sisters.

"I feel like dad would be really proud of you regardless, just the fact that you're pursuing this," Kourtney said, referring to their father, Robert Kardashian, who was a lawyer. Khloe also chimed in and said, "I think it's highly respectable, what you're doing."

Still, Kardashian was disappointed that all the time she spent preparing for the exam didn't pay off.

"The fact that I spent all that time away from my kids, like I can't do it again. I don't have time. To do the next test is in November. ... And I'm filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional," she said. "And if I fail again, then it's like, what was the point?"

Fans of Kardashian have been wondering how she did on the exam but had to wait quite a few months to find out. The episode was recorded in October 2020 and is now airing seven months later. At the time of filming, Kardashian said she could wait to take a follow-up exam in June 2021 but explained that that wasn't a great option and that she would have to think long and hard about whether or not her goals are feasible.

"I don't want to wait another year to go by for school," she said. "I feel like I just got to the end where I almost knew everything."

Related: