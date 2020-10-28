Kim Kardashian's private island birthday bash amid pandemic draws fierce backlash

Kim Kardashian West’s birthday photos didn’t receive the reaction she likely expected on Tuesday, with Twitter users calling the reality star “cruel” and “insensitive” for posting about her private island bash as people continue to suffer from the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality television star and business mogul turned 40 last week but posted a series of tweets sharing moments from her celebration to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday. Kardashian acknowledged the coronavirus pandemic and how “privileged” she is when such a vacation is “so far out of reach” for most people.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she wrote in the captions of her photos.

Despite Kardashian’s acknowledgment of her privilege, Twitter users were less than impressed at the celebrity’s choice to promote her birthday celebration on social media as people face homelessness, unemployment and the death of loved ones as the pandemic continues.

Peter Frampton, the 1970s rock icon, even responded to Kardashian’s post on Twitter Tuesday.

“Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear?” Frampton wrote. “People are going to food banks not private islands.”

Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks not private islands. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 27, 2020

You know what would have felt normal for me, Kim? Not having to say goodbye to my mother over FaceTime as she was dying of COVID. Not hearing her ashes be interred over the goddamned phone so I wouldn't put my dad and sister at risk. Rubbing in this our faces is cruel & clueless. — Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) October 27, 2020

Good for you. I lost four months of pay, still tied up with unemployment and have seen a significant drop in future earnings.

I’m helping my daughters with childcare and virtual school for my granddaughter. Still haven’t gotten my 2019 tax return.

Glad you had fun. — Bathroom Ceiling Fresco (@MariaKChica) October 27, 2020

Some users simply used a meme created from the earlier seasons of her family's reality show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," where her sister Kourtney reminded her "there's people that are dying" when the reality star lost her earring in the ocean.

In addition to those who sought to remind Kardashian of the state of the world, others took her words and created a meme.

Twitter users quoted her tweet about surprising her “closest inner circle” and added in photos from music videos, television or movies.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/LS2c5ynlt9 — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/S2QMmvzPyr — Jessica Goldstein (@jessicagolds) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/TlS3KCCHVY — b-boy boooo-eebaisse (@jbouie) October 27, 2020

A representative for Kardashian declined to comment on the matter to NBC News.

