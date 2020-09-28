Kim Kardashian poses for Kanye West in artistic photo shoot — see the pics

It turns out Kanye West is also a talented photographer!

The 43-year-old rapper went behind the camera to photograph his wife, Kim Kardashian West, 39, in an artistic photo shoot for AnOther magazine.

Kardashian shared the stark yet stunning shots on Twitter and gave her husband a shoutout for taking the photos.

Kim Kardashian West stares into the camera as her husband Kanye West snapped photos for her cover shoot. Kanye West / AnOther

Many of the photos played with the concept of shadows, creating an artsy, dramatic effect. Kardashian shares the cover of AnOther with French fashion icon Michèle Lamy, 76, who was photographed by her husband, designer Rick Owens.

Kardashian and French fashion icon Michele Lamy shared the cover of AnOther magazine. AnOther

Kardashian wore tan shapewear from her Skims line, which helped create the clean and classic creative aesthetic. She dressed up her look with jewelry from Lamy's HUNROD collection.

Kardashian wore tan shapewear from her SKIMS line. Kanye West / AnOther

Kardashian, who is no stranger to being in front of the camera, played with different poses as her husband snapped photos, giving him plenty of creative material to work with.

Kardashian wore her hair in a long braid for the photo shoot. Kanye West / AnOther

For Lamy's photo shoot, her husband captured stunning, blurred black and white images of his wife, who also wore Skims for the cover shoot.

Lamy was captured in a blurred black and white photo. Rick Owens / AnOther

It's unclear when the photos were taken. The couple went through a tough time in July when West tweeted and deleted a variety of comments, including that he was trying to divorce his wife and that she was trying to have him committed.

Kardashian addressed her husband's behavior at the time and said he has bipolar disorder.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she wrote. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

West, who is running a statistically impossible campaign for president, most recently tweeted photos from a trip to Haiti.