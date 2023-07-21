Kim Kardashian is reflecting on her relationship with former "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson and sharing that it was too soon after her split from Kanye West to jump into dating.

In a scene from "The Kardashians" that aired on July 20, the Skims creator told sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner that she started another relationship too fast after separating from Kanye West (who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021).

“I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast,” she said. “It got my mind away from stuff and that’s not a way to, like, run from things. It’s better to deal, heal ... then feel.”

Kim Kardashian talks to her sisters in her closet. Courtesy of Hulu

After filing for divorce in February 2021, Kardashian was legally declared single in November 2022. But by October 2021, Kardashian and Davidson had been spotted holding hands, and they posted photos together on Instagram beginning in March 2022.

The two would make several high-profile appearances together — and Davidson famously had several run-ins with West online — but the couple called it quits by August 2022.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at The 2022 Met Gala on May 02, 2022 in NYC. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum

So far on this season of "The Kardashians," the mom-of-four has kept mum about any new romances, though she alluded to dating a new man she nicknamed “Fred” in the third episode, which aired in June.

In April 2022, she told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that she’s putting her happiness first.

“We all know someone that’s been through a really hard time in relationships and everyone’s been OK and everyone comes out OK,” she said on the TODAY co-anchor’s podcast, “Making Space”.

“So you just have to, like, let yourself go and open yourself up to receive something and just be a good person and you’ll get that back.”