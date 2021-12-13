Kim Kardashian announces she passed the baby bar: 'I know my dad would be so proud'

Fourth time’s the charm!

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram Monday morning to make a special announcement. Two and a half years after revealing her intention to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a lawyer, she has passed California’s First-Year Law Students’ Examination, nicknamed the “baby bar,” on her fourth try.

“I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” she wrote alongside a set of photos that showed her wearing a skin-tight, electric-blue ensemble and looking into a bathroom mirror. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

And she made it clear that she’s not only proud of her accomplishment, but of the tenacity it took to make it happen.

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” she continued. “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉).”

This means that the 41-year-old is one step closer to adding lawyer, alongside reality TV star and entrepreneur, to her long list of careers. But she still has a way to go — and another big test ahead — before she can complete that ambition.

“In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate,” she explained. “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Kardashian West went on to thank friends and legal eagles who’ve helped her with her journey so far and to express her gratitude to Barbri for its preparatory program that put her in touch with professors that she said changed her life.

“Thank you guys for putting in the hours and teaching me everything I needed to know!” she wrote. “10 hour days, daily 4 hour zooms, our in person practice tests week after week. We did it!”

And then she went on to talk about the man who inspired her ambitions, her late father, famed attorney Robert Kardashian.

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” she explained. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

In closing, the star and mother of four, who split from husband Kanye West earlier this year, expressed hope that her success could serve as inspiration to others.

“Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!!” she wrote. “Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!”