Are Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. dating? A timeline of their rumored romance

Kim Kardashian teased a new romance on the last season of “The Kardashians.” His alias on the show was Fred. Now, fans think they’re a step closer to finding out his real name.

Following rumors that began late last summer, Kardashian attended NFL pro Odell Beckham Jr.’s 31st birthday party in November. Since then, the reality star and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver have been photographed at the same events, most recently the Vanity Fair Oscar party red carpet.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Getty Images

Scroll below to see a full timeline of Kardashian and Beckham Jr.’s rumored relationship.

July 2023: Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. attend Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party

Kardashian and Beckham attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s all-white Fourth of July party in July 2023.

The pair, who arrived separately, were not rumored to be dating at the time. During that summer, fans thought Kardashian might’ve been seeing Tom Brady, who was also at the event, but Rubin put those rumors to rest in an interview he did with Entertainment Tonight.

“Honestly, they’re just friends,” he said. “It’s just the crazy rumors that get out there.”

November 2023: Kim Kardashian attends Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party

In November 2023, Beckham celebrated his 31st birthday with a soiree at WSA in New York City.

Celebrities photographed walking into the event included Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Emily Ratajkowski and more.

February 2024: Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. attend Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl party

On Feb. 11, the day of the Super Bowl, Kardashian and Beckham Jr. arrived separately to Rubin’s 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party,

For the party, Kardashian wore a black cowboy hat with a brown backless, low halter top and a pair of matching pants.

On the red carpet, Beckham Jr. was seen wearing a black-and-white leather jacket with matching pants.

March 2024: Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. go to Vanity Fair Oscars after party

Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were spotted leaving Vanity Fair’s 2024 Oscars after-party together the evening of March 10.