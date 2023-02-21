Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey join their daughters for a TikTok lip-sync

Kim Kardashian is taking the TikTok stage with Mariah Carey.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the duo teamed up with their oldest daughters to lip-sync to Mariah Carey's track "It's a Wrap."

The sweet TikTok video starts with Kardashian's daughter North West, 9, dancing next to Carey's daughter, Monroe, 11, while the song plays over the clip.

Then, Kardashian and Carey come into view holding hairbrushes and singing along. However, it looked like the girls didn't want them in their video because they hilariously pushed their moms out of the way.

Kardashian captioned the clip, "It's a wrap! But never for us!"

This isn't the first time that North and Monroe have teamed up to create a fun TikTok video. On Feb. 21, the girls shared a clip of themselves re-creating Rihanna's stunning halftime performance at the Super Bowl LVII.

In the video, Monroe dressed in all red like the "We Found Love" singer and North dressed like her background dancers in all-white. While Monroe mouthed the words to Ri's hit song "Work" into a hairbrush, North started jumping around to show her best moves.

The clip, which was shared on Kardashian and North's joint TikTok account, was captioned, "We love you @rihanna Happy Birthday xoxo Roe and North."

Kardashian and North share many of the fun things they do together on their joint account. In November 2022, the Skims founder shared a video of her daughter doing her makeup.

New York City-based makeup artist Shara Strand called the look “impressive.”

“She’s clearly learning from the masters,” Strand told TODAY.com. The Shara Cosmetics founder noted that it was great for North to put powder under her mom's eyes so her smoky makeup wouldn't run.

“That’s pro technique,” she said. “And I love that North started with a serum. When you’re doing heavy makeup, you want some skincare underneath.”