Kim Kardashian breaks down about Kanye West marriage issues in raw 'KUWTK' clip

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" fans are getting an inside glimpse at Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's road to divorce.

In Thursday night's episode of the E! reality show, filmed in November 2020, the 40-year-old talked to one of her sisters about the state of her marriage during a family trip to Lake Tahoe. In a recap clip shared by E!, Khloe Kardashian explains in a confessional video from the episode that her sister is having relationship problems.

"Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship, and it's tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger," the 36-year-old says. "Sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you're going through."

During the episode, she asks her sister about West, and the mother of four gives an update on the status of their relationship.

"There's no fighting," she says. "Like, now it's like all calm so I just roll with it, you know?"

As fans now know, Kardashian West officially filed for divorce from her husband in February after six years of marriage.

In another confessional video from Thursday's episode, the younger Kardashian says: "Kim is dealing with so much right now, and it's tough because before we left, her and Kanye had this big fight."

Then an emotional flashback clip plays that shows the SKIMS founder crying while talking to sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, who is also tearing up, and offers additional details about the couple's marital issues.

"I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can't do that," Kardashian West says. "He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything — and, and I can't. I feel like a f------ failure that it's like a third f------ marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f------ loser."

Luckily, the KKW Beauty mogul has her family on her side to support her, and Khloe Kardashian took some time to applaud her sister during the most recent episode for being so strong.

"Kim is one of the most incredible human beings, literally ever," she says during a confessional video. "And she tries to protect their union at all costs, but it's hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulders. And I just want her to take care of herself too."

After Kardashian West filed for divorce in February, her husband responded by asking for joint custody of their four children in April.

This was the first marriage for the rapper and the third for the reality star, who was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000-2004. In 2011, she filed for divorce from her second husband, pro basketball player Kris Humphries, 72 days after their wedding.