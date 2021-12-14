Kim Kardashian files to be legally single, says marriage is ‘irretrievably’ broken

Kim Kardashian West is asking a judge to legally terminate her and her estranged husband's marital status amid her divorce from Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Her lawyers argued that Kardashian West should be considered legally single and asked to have child custody and property matters determined separately from marital status in the divorce.

“(Kardashian West) has been attempting to settle this manner since she filed her Petition for Dissolution of Marriage in February 2021,” her lawyers argued in court filings, adding that they had reached out to Ye several times “in an attempt to move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution. (Ye) has been non-responsive.”

Kardashian West and Ye announced their engagement in October 2013 after more than a year together and wed in May 2014. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

In court documents filed Dec. 13, the reality star asked to change her name back to Kimberly Noel Kardashian.

In a statement signed Nov. 24 by Kardashian West and filed Monday, she wrote that their marriage is beyond repair.

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (Ye) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down,” the statement reads. “No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”

Kardashian West added that they followed the terms of their prenup throughout their marriage and “maintained the separate property character of our assets.”

“(Ye) and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives,” she concluded. “Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

Neither Kardashian West nor Ye immediately responded to TODAY’s request for comment Monday night.

Kardashian West was married twice before. From 2000-2004, she was married to music producer Damon Thomas. She later wed pro basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011. She filed for divorce from Humphries 72 days after marrying, but the divorce was not finalized until 2013.