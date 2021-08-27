Kim, is that you? Kardashian appears to join Kanye West onstage in wedding dress

A veiled figure wearing a wedding dress who appeared at the end of the wild listening party for Kanye West's new album on Thursday night had fans squinting in disbelief.

Is that ... Kim Kardashian? The wife who filed for divorce from West in February after six years of marriage?

Yes, it was Kardashian in a wedding dress bringing a show-stopping finale to the spectacle at Chicago's Soldier Field before the scene faded to black.

However, fans should not get their hopes up that the couple is reuniting.

"They are not reportedly back together, but this gave a lot of reason for people to be talking about this," Carson Daly said during PopStart on TODAY Friday.

The scene certainly had fans buzzing.

Kim and Kanye are the weirdest divorcing couple I've ever seen. #DONDA pic.twitter.com/KAkOkbHnE6 — J!M (@OnlyFans____) August 27, 2021

Kanye just set himself on fire and now he’s bringing out Kim what is happening #DONDA pic.twitter.com/tMf4tqpm7D — Rhys Sommerville (@RhysSommerville) August 27, 2021

The way Kanye smiling it’s gotta be Kim bro look at him!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6evqfX373k — WRLD🌟 (@offthegriiiid) August 27, 2021

Kardashian's stunning appearance came after West (or possibly a stunt double) appeared to set himself on fire.

Kardashian, 40, joined Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby among the surprise guests at the event for the 44-year-old rapper's new album, "Donda."

Fans speculated that it might have just been a Kardashian look-alike in the dress, but her sisters confirmed afterward that it was the fashion and reality show mogul herself.

"Insanely beautiful," Khloe Kardashian tweeted afterward.

Kylie Jenner also shared images of Kim in the dress with West on her Instagram Stories on Thursday night.

The surprising scene came six months after Kardashian filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court following months of separation between the two. The famous couple, who have four children together, had been living separately for months and were undergoing couples counseling before Kardashian's filing.