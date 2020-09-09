Kim Delaney returns to the soap world with role on 'General Hospital'

Kim Delaney is going back to her roots!

And no, that's not with another role on "NYPD Blue," which she starred on from 1995-2003. Actually, she's going all the way back to the beginning of her career by taking a role on "General Hospital," Deadline reports.

There aren't a lot of details on what character she'll play, but one of Delaney's first professional roles was as Jenny Gardner on "All My Children," on which she appeared from 1981-84. "General Hospital" is an ABC soap opera and "All My Children" aired on that network for decades, and characters have jumped from one series to the next, so it's not impossible that she might be reinvigorating the role.

Delaney played Detective Diane Russell on "NYPD Blue." Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Of course, Jenny did die on "All My Children" in 1984, but showed up again 10 years later as her character's spirit, and death has rarely been an obstacle on soaps.

Regardless of her character, there's always a chance she'll have scenes with Michael E. Knight, who played her brother on "All My Children" and is currently on "General Hospital" as lawyer Martin Gray.

Kim Delaney and Michael E. Knight played brother and sister Jenny and Tad on "All My Children"; here, they appear in an ad for jeans. Walt Disney Television via Getty

Delaney has had a long, award-winning career since leaving soaps, earning three Emmy nominations and one win, in 1997, for "NYPD Blue," and lately has been recurring on "Chicago Fire" and "The Oath."

"General Hospital" had been on hiatus during the pandemic quarantine, but began shooting shows again on July 22. New episodes began airing Aug. 3. The series is the longest-running soap still on the air, debuting in 1963.

Delaney was set to begin filming Wednesday, and her first episodes will begin airing later this month or early October, according to Deadline.