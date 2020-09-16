Kim Cattrall talks aging in Hollywood: 'In my 50s, I felt things slipping away'

Like many women in Hollywood, Kim Cattrall says that navigating your career as you get older can feel a bit daunting.

When her six-year stint on "Sex and the City" ended in 2004, Cattrall was 47, and she felt like her career shifted significantly shortly afterwards.

"In my 50s, I felt things slipping away," Cattrall said. "It was a gradual change, but the scripts were cut in half. (In Hollywood) you're either an ingenue or a leading lady and then a divorced wife or a cougar. And I'm none of those things. So I wanted to examine that," she told People in a new interview.

Eventually, the actor began to find roles that appealed to her and she produced and starred in a Canadian series called "Sensitive Skin" between 2014 and 2016. In the show, Cattrall played Davina Jackson, a middle-aged woman who isn't quite ready to embrace the aging process. In many ways, it was a role that the actor could personally appreciate.

"The biggest mystery of life is what happens next," she said. "It's about embracing the closing of one door. And it's about your viability, your sexuality, your desirability and continuing to cherish what meant the world to you. I was questioning, 'What now? Do you stumble and fall? Or do you flourish?'"

Cattrall also took on a new type of role when she starred in the CBS All Access thriller series “Tell Me a Story" in 2018 and the Swedish thriller series "Modus" in 2017.

The 64-year-old is now set to star in a new Fox show called "Filthy Rich," which premieres on Sept. 21. And as she continues to pursue her passion for acting, the industry veteran has made it a point to seek out roles that are notably different from her "Sex and the City" character so she's constantly challenging herself.

"I always want to mix it up," she said. "I don't want to deliver the same appetizer, main course and dessert in terms of roles."

Cattrall is also grateful that she's been in the industry for so long and realizes that many aspiring actors never get the same chance.

"I thought the best thing for my life would be being an actress that worked. And I'm flabbergasted that I've gotten as far as I have," she said.