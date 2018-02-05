Pop Culture

Kim Cattrall confirms her missing brother has been found dead

TODAY

Hours after a desperate Kim Cattrall pleaded with fans to help her search for her missing brother Chris, the actress announced that he had been found dead.

The former "Sex and the City" star shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," wrote the 61-year-old actress. "At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

Cattrall's brother, who was 55, had been missing since Jan. 30.

Early Sunday, the actress posted his photo on Instagram, begging her half-million followers to help her find him.

MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta

A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) on

He had left behind his wallet, cellphone and keys, she explained, and the door to his home in Lacombe, Alberta, was left unlocked.

"This is not like Chris. He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs," Cattrall wrote. "He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe."

On Twitter, the actress shared a flier with information about her missing brother from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

While a cause of death wasn't immediately made public, the Washington Post reports a spokesman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta confirmed that Chris Cattrall's body was found on his own property, and that foul play is not suspected.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Kim Cattrall on scuttled 'Sex and the City 3': 'My heart isn't in it'

Play Video - 0:48

Kim Cattrall on scuttled 'Sex and the City 3': 'My heart isn't in it'

Play Video - 0:48

More video

More: Pop Culture TV

TOP