Kim Cattrall confirms her missing brother has been found dead

Hours after a desperate Kim Cattrall pleaded with fans to help her search for her missing brother Chris, the actress announced that he had been found dead.

The former "Sex and the City" star shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday.

It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time. pic.twitter.com/n4dQAMrTvS — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) February 4, 2018

Cattrall's brother, who was 55, had been missing since Jan. 30.

Early Sunday, the actress posted his photo on Instagram, begging her half-million followers to help her find him.

He had left behind his wallet, cellphone and keys, she explained, and the door to his home in Lacombe, Alberta, was left unlocked.

"This is not like Chris. He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs," Cattrall wrote. "He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe."

On Twitter, the actress shared a flier with information about her missing brother from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

While a cause of death wasn't immediately made public, the Washington Post reports a spokesman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta confirmed that Chris Cattrall's body was found on his own property, and that foul play is not suspected.