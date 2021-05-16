Kim Basinger saw an opportunity to tease her ex-husband and she took it!

Baldwin, 63, shared a photo to Instagram Friday lounging on the couch with three of his sons, Romeo, Leonardo, and Rafael. He captioned the adorable family photo, “I can’t wait to get back to this couch with that old gang of mine.”

Basinger, 67, with who he shares daughter Ireland, took to the opportunity to leave a cheeky comment on the photo to poke fun at her ex-husband.

“So cute...... them I mean ....😂😂😂😂😂😂👌🏽👏👏👏🌈🥰🌸💫🙏🏻✨,” she commented.

Baldwin and Basinger married in 1993, eventually splitting up nearly nine years later in 2002. He remarried in 2012 to his current wife Hilaria Baldwin just months after their initial engagement was announced. The couple has six children together: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, and baby Lucia, who was born via surrogate in March.

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 18, 1998. Getty Images / Getty Images

Throughout the years, Baldwin and Basinger found a balance in co-parenting Ireland since their divorce. Hilaria has been transparent about her relationship with her stepdaughter in the past, opening up in a candid Instagram post about the love she has for the 25-year-old and how she respects the way her husband and Basinger raised her.

The 36-year-old mother of six shared an adorable photo standing back to back with her stepdaughter on a staircase, with Ireland towering over her. In a rare moment, the “Mom Brain” podcast co-host addressed what it is like being a step-mom as well as the harsh comments surrounding their relationship.

“I always want to deal with it with such care...so often you hear horror stories about evil stepparents and I wanted to make sure I did right by the family I was stepping into when I married Alec,” she wrote. “I love my stepdaughter as much as I love my biological children and I become a mommy lioness when I see comments that insinuate otherwise.”

She explained that having a grown stepchild is a delicate matter, adding, “I think my relationship with her has been so successful because I never tried to step in as her mommy. She has a good mother, who I have tremendous respect for...and I put myself in Kim’s shoes: if my children ever had a stepmother, I’d want her to let me be number one.”

Hilaria recalled the moment when she first met Ireland, telling her now-husband that if his daughter wasn’t comfortable with their relationship, they couldn't continue to be together. “We have never had a fight or a bad moment. Nor have I with her mother,” she continued. “Ireland and I love each other and she knows that I am here for her...and I know that she is here for me.”

She explained, “As someone who loves her, my job was not to step in and take over...but rather respect what had been for the first 15 years of her life and then become a part of that, in a way that works for everyone.”

“So yes, sometimes my language about my biological children does not include her,” she concluded her honest message. “Because I did not birth her and I never want to disrespect the fact that she has a wonderful mother. But this will never take away from how much I love her, need her in my life, and think that she is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. Please don’t look for trouble where there is none." Love you @irelandbasingerbaldwin.”

The feeling is clearly mutual! Ireland defended her stepmother last December in a series of videos on Instagram Stories after controversy arose surrounding her accent and Spanish heritage. At the time, Ireland said, “She's a good person, she's a caring person who has always respected my relationship with my dad, and I have a great relationship with her.”

She doubled down on her support and love for Hilaria the next day, writing in part on Instagram, “'Like I mentioned yesterday, I do love my step mom very much. I think she's a strong, kind, and a caring human being. Without saying anything further on all of this, I think it is her business and not my own to discuss her family background and answer your questions.”