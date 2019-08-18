After facing an injury earlier this week, actor and singer-songwriter Kiefer Sutherland has announced that the last three shows of his summer tour in Europe will be postponed until fall.

Sutherland shared the news with fans and followers on Instagram Thursday.

Kiefer Sutherland performs on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on June 24, 2019. NBC / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

“Sadly I slipped on the steps of the bus whilst travelling to Denmark and seriously injured a rib, making it difficult to breathe and impossible to sing,” the 52-year-old wrote. “Regretfully, I will not be able to perform the last 3 shows of our tour, but have every intension of making up these shows up in September / October when we return.”

The "Designated Survivor" star ended his note with an apology to his fans.

“I am so sorry for any inconvenience that I have caused to the fans who have bought tickets,” he said. “I will do everything I can to make it up to you. Thank you for understanding.”

Luckily, Sutherland has had a good attitude about the situation. After receiving outpouring support from his fans, the “Something You Love” singer shared a funny video of a cat falling down the stairs, poking fun at his own mishap.

“Thank you all for your incredible kindness and support,” he wrote. “We’ll be back on the road before you know it... and I promise to be more careful walking downstairs on a moving bus!”

Sutherland’s second country album, “Reckless & Me,” debuted earlier this spring, following his critically acclaimed 2016 debut album “Down In A Hole.”